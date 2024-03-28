Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Price Performance
Shares of JNPKF opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. Jenoptik has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $32.65.
Jenoptik Company Profile
