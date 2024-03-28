Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Price Performance

Shares of JNPKF opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. Jenoptik has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $32.65.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Jenoptik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jenoptik AG offers advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.