iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the February 29th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SUSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 53,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,498. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
