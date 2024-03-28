Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells 332 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $16,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 466 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $23,062.34.

On Monday, March 25th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 183 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $9,051.18.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $38,913.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $49.89 on Thursday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $318.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 2,380.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

