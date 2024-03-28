iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBMF. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 72,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,294. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $730.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.