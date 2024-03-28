Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 698 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,173. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $116.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

