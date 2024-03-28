Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $371,000 Investment in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after buying an additional 281,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,741,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.44. 9,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,931. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

