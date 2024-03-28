Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading 7.2% Higher

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.71 and last traded at C$13.64. Approximately 216,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 973,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.72.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.09.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

