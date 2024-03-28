Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUSN. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after purchasing an additional 202,364 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,500,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 718,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of -0.85.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

