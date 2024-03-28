Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FUSN. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of -0.85.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
