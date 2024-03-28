First Pacific Financial Buys 580 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $127.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $93.74 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

