First National Corp MA ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after buying an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

