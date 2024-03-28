First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

