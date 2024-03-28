Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.93 and last traded at $115.66. Approximately 3,267,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,232,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

