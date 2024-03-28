Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Insider Matthew Majoros Sells 700 Shares

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Envestnet Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Envestnet
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Envestnet
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.