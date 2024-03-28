Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Insider Matthew Majoros Sells 700 Shares

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Envestnet Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Envestnet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.