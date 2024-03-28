DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 120 ($1.52) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
