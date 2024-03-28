DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 120 ($1.52) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

DFS Furniture Stock Up 0.2 %

About DFS Furniture

Shares of LON:DFS traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 113 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,234. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 95.90 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.80 ($1.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

