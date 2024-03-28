Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the February 29th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DFCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 150,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Dalrada Financial has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

