CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Up 77.8% in March

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.