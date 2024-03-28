Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Insider Toni Brendish Acquires 16,400 Shares

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) insider Toni Brendish bought 16,400 shares of Clover stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$10,053.20 ($6,570.72).
Clover Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 7.24.
Clover Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clover
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.