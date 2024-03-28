Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Up 161.5% in March

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREV traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 14,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,906. Carbon Revolution Public has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

