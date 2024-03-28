Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Up 161.5% in March

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Up 10.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CREV traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 14,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,906. Carbon Revolution Public has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10.
Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile
