Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.120–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$575.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.2 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.08) EPS.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Braze has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153 over the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Braze by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 70.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

