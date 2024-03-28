BNB Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.05 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $582.81 or 0.00823807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $87.15 billion and approximately $2.05 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,536,396 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,521,465.8850087. The last known price of BNB is 587.428463 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2125 active market(s) with $2,224,912,329.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
