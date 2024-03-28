Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JUST. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JUST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $75.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

