BMO Capital Markets Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$6.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.48.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$4.73. 210,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.88.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.654979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total transaction of C$627,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total value of C$627,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. Insiders have sold a total of 425,360 shares of company stock worth $2,023,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

