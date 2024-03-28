Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Up 130.4% in March

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGX. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,668,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,594 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the period.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

