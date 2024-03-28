Analysts Issue Forecasts for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.61 for the year. The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.73) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.79. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

