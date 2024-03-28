Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after buying an additional 1,322,547 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,515 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,112,000 after purchasing an additional 407,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.20. 824,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

