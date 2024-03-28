Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,378 shares of company stock valued at $35,461,377. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Alphabet stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,996,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,909,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average is $139.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

