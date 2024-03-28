ACT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWI Management LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 69.6% during the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 820,660 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 145.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in United Airlines by 173.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in United Airlines by 74.0% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 49,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

