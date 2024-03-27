Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.55

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.87 ($0.18), with a volume of 546415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Power Metal Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £306.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.75.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia; owns an interest in the Tati and Molopo Farms Complex projects situated in Botswana; and owns an interest in the Haneti project located in Tanzania.

