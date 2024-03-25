Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$86.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

Shares of ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$63.15 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The firm has a market cap of C$75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

