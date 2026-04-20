Steele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,303,000.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $204.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $157.09 and a twelve month high of $208.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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