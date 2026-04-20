D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) versus Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Head to Head Review

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Auto Trader Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading $2.15 billion 0.47 -$144.76 million ($0.43) -6.51 Auto Trader Group $766.77 million 7.56 $360.57 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Auto Trader Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Auto Trader Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading -8.46% -225.04% -16.61% Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Auto Trader Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading 1 2 0 0 1.67 Auto Trader Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading presently has a consensus price target of $3.07, suggesting a potential upside of 9.64%. Given D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is more favorable than Auto Trader Group.

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

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D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Auto Trader Group

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Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

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