iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Stake Lifted by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $35,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $220.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $172.13 and a 12 month high of $223.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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