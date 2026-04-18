Tenset (10SET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $664.70 Thousand

Tenset (10SET) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Tenset has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Tenset token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $664.70 thousand and $204.70 thousand worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76,407.56 or 1.00150950 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,040,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,365,631 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol. It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer. Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet. EtherscanTelegram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Kakao TalkWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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