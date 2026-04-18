EOS Price Tops $0.0832 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. EOS has a market cap of $133.47 million and $121.98 thousand worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000487 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,275,453 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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