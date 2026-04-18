Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 5,264 shares.The stock last traded at $4.8670 and had previously closed at $4.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Saipem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saipem currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Saipem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Saipem

Saipem Stock Down 4.4%

Saipem Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

(Get Free Report)

Saipem is a leading global engineering and construction company specializing in upstream, midstream and downstream projects for the oil and gas industry. The company offers a full suite of services including engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for onshore and offshore facilities, as well as specialized drilling services. Its expertise spans the development of floating production units, subsea pipelines, and complex petrochemical plants, catering to major energy producers and national oil companies around the world.

In addition to its core oil and gas portfolio, Saipem has expanded into renewable energy and infrastructure markets, leveraging its engineering capabilities in areas such as offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.