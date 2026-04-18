Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 65,876 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 479,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,876 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $109,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 97,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $306.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.33.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 4.2%

TEL opened at $246.38 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $250.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total transaction of $2,197,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,608,736.62. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,260. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.