Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $370.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.84 and a twelve month high of $390.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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