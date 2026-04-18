BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.98.

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BP Stock Down 6.3%

BP stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,456.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. BP has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 0.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.4992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -19,800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in shares of BP by 1,068.3% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in BP by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting BP

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About BP

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BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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