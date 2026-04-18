Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stock Holdings Lessened by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,925 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $371.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.78 and its 200-day moving average is $288.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $372.45.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 80.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

More Analog Devices News

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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