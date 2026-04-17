MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT) Upgraded at JonesTrading

MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JonesTrading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HYFT. Zacks Research upgraded MindWalk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MindWalk in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MindWalk in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on MindWalk in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MindWalk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

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MindWalk Price Performance

HYFT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23. MindWalk has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MindWalk had a negative return on equity of 69.37% and a negative net margin of 66.79%.The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MindWalk during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of MindWalk by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MindWalk in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in MindWalk by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MindWalk by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About MindWalk

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation.

Further Reading

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