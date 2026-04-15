Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB is Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tribridge Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.5% of Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $324,131,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 534.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,125,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 947,832 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,687,000 after acquiring an additional 556,203 shares during the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,193,000 after acquiring an additional 494,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,194,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,317,000 after acquiring an additional 372,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $278.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $200.25 and a 12 month high of $281.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.