Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 835.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,961 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $41,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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