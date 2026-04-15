Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 848,804 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $45,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 243.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

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