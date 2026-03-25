Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Exchanges

Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. Wrapped TFUEL has a market cap of $140.57 thousand and $38.13 million worth of Wrapped TFUEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TFUEL token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TFUEL has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.30 or 1.00006661 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,659.89 or 0.99798593 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TFUEL Token Profile

Wrapped TFUEL’s total supply is 11,491,109 tokens. The official website for Wrapped TFUEL is www.thetatoken.org. Wrapped TFUEL’s official Twitter account is @theta_network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TFUEL is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TFUEL’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TFUEL

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped TFUEL has a current supply of 11,491,108.52. The last known price of Wrapped TFUEL is 0.01226921 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TFUEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TFUEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TFUEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

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