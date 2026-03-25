Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH) Short Interest Down 65.1% in March

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,376 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the February 26th total of 3,943 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,584 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,584 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DUKH opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.30.

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Ocean Park High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.0886 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Ocean Park High Income ETF

About Ocean Park High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Park High Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Park High Income ETF ( NASDAQ:DUKH Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.25% of Ocean Park High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across high-yield fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by maturity or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk. DUKH was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

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