Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Stock Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,149 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,408.90 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,193.09 and a 52 week high of $2,217.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,507.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,592.75.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,994.62.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

