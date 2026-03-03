Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). In a filing disclosed on March 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Citigroup stock on February 4th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citigroup alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 2/4/2026.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of C stock opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.