SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF $BWX Shares Purchased by Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,143 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 681.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 3,363.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BWX opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.