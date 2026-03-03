EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $149.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $131.32 and last traded at $128.5650, with a volume of 1036720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.65.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Stephens increased their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.75.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Featured Articles

