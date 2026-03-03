Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,213 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 29th total of 6,437 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alger 35 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Alger 35 ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alger 35 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alger 35 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000.
NYSEARCA:ATFV traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. 9,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,342. Alger 35 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57.
The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.
