Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,213 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 29th total of 6,437 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alger 35 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alger 35 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Alger 35 ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alger 35 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alger 35 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000.

Get Alger 35 ETF alerts:

Alger 35 ETF Trading Down 3.7%

NYSEARCA:ATFV traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. 9,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,342. Alger 35 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57.

Alger 35 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Alger 35 ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

